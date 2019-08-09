Harsco (HSC) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Holding by $1.63 Million as Shares Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Shares Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 19,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 5,386 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 25,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.08. About 391,536 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 81,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 28,302 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 110,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 1.62M shares traded or 134.52% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $47,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 532 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 61,440 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.1% or 23,325 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 11,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 14,117 shares. Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 60,704 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP has 0.02% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 28,302 shares. American Century accumulated 341,048 shares. Millrace Asset Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,000 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.04% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Peoples Financial Corp holds 0% or 78 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 264,115 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $67.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).