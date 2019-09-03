Harsco (HSC) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $13.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 69,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 14,160 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $230.3. About 267,325 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Mgmt has 24,511 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 1,723 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp accumulated 12,247 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.49% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,683 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22,711 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Rhode Island-based Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 1.01M shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,583 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.05% or 77,945 shares in its portfolio. 44 were accumulated by North Star Invest Management.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 95,253 shares to 205,206 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL) by 14,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Signs a Seven Year, $38 Million Contract in Oman – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences During August – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Metals and Minerals Becomes Harsco Environmental NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $27.33 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.