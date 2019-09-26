Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Both Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.89 N/A 1.49 15.73 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.61 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 demonstrates Harsco Corporation and SRC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SRC Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Harsco Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Harsco Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SRC Energy Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SRC Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Harsco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SRC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harsco Corporation and SRC Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 81.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares and 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares. Competitively, SRC Energy Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Harsco Corporation has 18.13% stronger performance while SRC Energy Inc. has -13.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Harsco Corporation beats SRC Energy Inc.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.