Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

We are contrasting Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harsco Corporation
|23
|0.86
|N/A
|1.49
|15.73
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Demonstrates Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harsco Corporation
|0.00%
|53.8%
|8.4%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Natural Resources Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harsco Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Harsco Corporation’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 81.62%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Harsco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harsco Corporation
|-10.18%
|-14.35%
|5.53%
|10.66%
|-4.83%
|18.13%
|China Natural Resources Inc.
|-1.33%
|-10.31%
|-15.36%
|-13.45%
|-33.33%
|-12.45%
For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Harsco Corporation beats China Natural Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
