Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

We are contrasting Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.86 N/A 1.49 15.73 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Natural Resources Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Harsco Corporation and China Natural Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 81.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Harsco Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45%

For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats China Natural Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.