Harsco Corporation (HSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.73 N/A 1.49 15.73 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Centrus Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Risk and Volatility

Harsco Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.11 beta. Competitively, Centrus Energy Corp. is 310.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Harsco Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centrus Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harsco Corporation and Centrus Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Harsco Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 102.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harsco Corporation and Centrus Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 17.2%. Harsco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Harsco Corporation was less bullish than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Centrus Energy Corp.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.