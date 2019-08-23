Harsco Corporation (HSC) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.86 N/A 1.49 15.73 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk and Volatility

Harsco Corporation has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Westwater Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Harsco Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Harsco Corporation and Westwater Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Harsco Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 87.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares and 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. Harsco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Harsco Corporation had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.