Harsco Corporation (HSC) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 23 0.84 N/A 1.49 15.73 BHP Group 54 2.80 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harsco Corporation and BHP Group. BHP Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Harsco Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Harsco Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BHP Group, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Harsco Corporation and BHP Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Harsco Corporation’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BHP Group has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. BHP Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Harsco Corporation and BHP Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

Harsco Corporation has an average target price of $35, and a 96.63% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares and 3.7% of BHP Group shares. 0.9% are Harsco Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Harsco Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Harsco Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.