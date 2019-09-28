Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Both Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 6 1.80 21.35M 1.00 7.77 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 37 1.73 120.55M 1.64 22.47

Demonstrates Harrow Health Inc. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Harrow Health Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Harrow Health Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harrow Health Inc. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 374,561,403.51% 168.6% 69.2% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 326,959,587.74% 14% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Harrow Health Inc. has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harrow Health Inc. are 3.4 and 3.2. Competitively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has 1.9 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harrow Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Harrow Health Inc. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s potential downside is -0.23% and its consensus price target is $39.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harrow Health Inc. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 14.1%. Harrow Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, 27.7% are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc. had bullish trend while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Harrow Health Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.