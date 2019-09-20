Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 6 3.17 N/A 1.00 7.77 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1.82 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harrow Health Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harrow Health Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.05 beta means Harrow Health Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harrow Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Harrow Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harrow Health Inc. and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 32.1%. Harrow Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -8.59% 8.33% 5.03% -5.03% -2.99%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc. had bullish trend while Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.