Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Both Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) are Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 6 2.72 N/A 1.00 7.77 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94

Demonstrates Harrow Health Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Aurora Cannabis Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Harrow Health Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Harrow Health Inc. is currently more affordable than Aurora Cannabis Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harrow Health Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 168.6% 69.2% Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Harrow Health Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is $10, which is potential 79.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Harrow Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.15% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Harrow Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.04% are Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc. was more bullish than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.