Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES (HLTY) Shorts Up By 20%

Analysts expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Harrow Health, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 226,356 shares traded. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) has risen 154.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.79% the S&P500.

PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:HLTY) had an increase of 20% in short interest. HLTY’s SI was 1,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 291,373 shares traded or 1511.40% up from the average. PreCheck Health Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. The company has market cap of $193.05 million. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases.

PreCheck Health Services, Inc. provides medical devices. The company has market cap of $10.46 million. It offers PC8B device and BT-ankle brachial index test, which allows physicians to identify various symptoms, such as autonomic nervous system dysfunction, insulin resistance, endothelial dysfunction, sudomotor dysfunction, cardiac autonomic neuropathy, cardio-metabolic, small fiber neuropathy, and cardiovascular diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nature's Best Brands, Inc. and changed its name to PreCheck Health Services, Inc. in January 2019.