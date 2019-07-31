Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Last Week International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Analysts

Analysts expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Harrow Health, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 120,600 shares traded. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) has risen 154.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.79% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. International Consolidated Airlines Group had 24 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of IAG in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Reduce” rating. HSBC maintained International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) on Friday, March 1 with “Reduce” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. Societe Generale maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 650 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, March 11. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Market Perform” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform”. See International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 780.00 New Target: GBX 713.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 675.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 400.00 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.98 million. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases.

More notable recent Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harrow Health to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Harrow Health’s (NASDAQ:HROW) Share Price Gain Of 117% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 8.42 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.65 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.