Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harrow Health Inc. has 38.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Harrow Health Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Harrow Health Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health Inc. 377,208,480.57% 168.60% 69.20% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Harrow Health Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health Inc. 21.35M 6 7.77 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Harrow Health Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Harrow Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 2.00 1.25 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is -5.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harrow Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harrow Health Inc. 0.65% -3.13% 70.33% 29.17% 231.2% 36.2% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Harrow Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Harrow Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Harrow Health Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.03 and has 2.63 Quick Ratio. Harrow Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harrow Health Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.05 shows that Harrow Health Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Harrow Health Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.86 which is 13.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Harrow Health Inc.