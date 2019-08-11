Harris Ord (HRS) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position by $3.18 Million; Tableau Software (DATA) Holding Has Upped by Crosslink Capital Inc

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Harris Ord (HRS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Harris Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Warren, Booker, Colleagues Question ICE on Policy Allowing Increased Detention of Pregnant Women; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-Hedge fund Millennium hires Christian Harris as portfolio manager; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named `Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on EPA Decision to Weaken Clean Car Standards; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 25/04/2018 – The Harris Law Firm Attorneys Voted Rising Stars

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 5,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 88,020 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Voya Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 294,830 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0.04% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 91,645 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Limited Company has 0.23% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Town Country National Bank & Trust Co Dba First Bankers Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,890 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 2,205 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 16,829 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 1.63 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 19,456 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 137 shares. Cwm Lc reported 1,081 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 93 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,080 shares to 25,759 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,970 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.