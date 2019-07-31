Harris (HRS) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Holding; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holder Caprock Group Trimmed Its Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 66,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,104 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.34 million, up from 342,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – MIDLAND HEART – MIDLAND HEART APPOINT HARRIS AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Tomato Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.™ Launch at All Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy Stores; 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corp. Awarded $141 Million Contract to Modernize India’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Chu: Sens. Harris and Collins Introduce Senate Companion to HEART Act; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 1.60 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 26/04/2018 – DoJ NY Eastern: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front; 16/04/2018 – HSBC announces private banking shake-up; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Hsbc Holdings Plc’s Senior Unsecured Debt Rating At A2; Changes Outlook To Stable; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rtgs On HSBC Mexico; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 15/03/2018 – 87PF: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – ARGENTINA AGREES TO $1 BLN 18-MONTH REPO DEAL WITH HSBC -FINANCE MINISTRY; 15/03/2018 – 87QC: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – HSBC to Issue up to US$1.925 Billion Worth of Securities at 6.5%; 02/04/2018 – HSBC SAUDI 20 ETF – HSBC SAUDI ARABIA ANNOUNCES SIGNING WITH ALBILAD CAPITAL COMPANY AS A CUSTODIAN FOR HSBC SAUDI 20 ETF

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Natixis has invested 0.3% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.09% or 144,199 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 1,495 shares. First City Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.96% or 8,355 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Mufg Americas reported 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). James Invest Research invested in 0% or 12 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 20 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.07% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 321,211 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 19,433 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Rathbone Brothers Plc invested in 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Wellington Grp Llp has 5.88 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Victory Management Inc accumulated 171,710 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 930,398 shares to 12.41 million shares, valued at $526.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 90,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,407 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,491 shares to 53,346 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 243,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.