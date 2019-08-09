Harris Del (HRS) Shares Were Volatile While Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Position by $388,755; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Were Volatile While Twele Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 710,532 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 246.86% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/04/2018 – A Word With: For Neil Patrick Harris, It Takes an Adult to Make a Kids’ Show; 02/04/2018 – Melody Harris, J.D., appointed Chief Legal Officer of SomaLogic; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 24/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO NOMINATE ADMIRAL HARRY HARRIS TO BE NEXT U.S. AMBASSADOR TO SOUTH KOREA; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 21/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Selected for Command and Control Integration Program by Asian Nation; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Harris Cnty Hosp Dist, TX 2010 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – DeAndre Harris, Beaten by White Supremacists in Charlottesville, Is Found Not Guilty of Assault; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos accumulated 0.16% or 958,121 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 2,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.11% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Bluestein R H And Com holds 2,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tower Bridge Advisors has 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 8,244 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has 99,348 shares. Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.45% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 27 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.95% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 108,239 shares. 19 were accumulated by Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 8,772 shares to 183,681 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).