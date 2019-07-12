Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Stake; S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Stake in Lendingtree (TREE) by $2.33 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 287.99% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 09/03/2018 – HARRIS COS. BUYS DIAMOND B CONSTRUCTORS; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Capital Advisors’ David Harris Recognized by Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – MIG REAL ESTATE BUYS TRAILS AT HARRIS APARTMENTS IN MESA, AZ; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $6.45 TO $6.50, EST. $6.48; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $423.52. About 17,923 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,609 shares to 5,640 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1,832 shares. Fort LP holds 0.32% or 9,837 shares. Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 8,427 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited accumulated 20,187 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 26,467 shares stake. 2,162 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 22,463 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 141,793 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Street reported 5.17 million shares. Girard Limited holds 0.06% or 2,133 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 32,638 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 49,423 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 71 shares.

Analysts await L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 29.21% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.78 per share. HRS’s profit will be $509.25M for 20.56 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Harris Corp. (HRS) Secures $51M Delivery Order to Provide Advanced Tactical Communications Equipment to Central European Nation – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Harris Corporation Awarded a Second LRIP Order on US Army’s HMS Manpack IDIQ Contract – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LendingTree Aims to Boost Fee Income, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DHR, TGT, TREE – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 31 shares. State Street Corp reported 346,805 shares. Sei Investments Com has 90,208 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,674 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,645 shares in its portfolio. Cibc holds 10,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 583,486 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company holds 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 6,565 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,311 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.14% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 18,366 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 8 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,265 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $9.08 million for 155.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.