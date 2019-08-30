Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $397,500 as Share Value Were Volatile; First American Bank Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $505,138 as Stock Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.92. About 4.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 26/03/2018 – $FB and $SHOP unholy alliance explained here; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 213.54% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 08/03/2018 – Black Press Honors Senator Kamala Harris with the NNPA’s 2018 Newsmaker of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – HARRIS COS. BUYS DIAMOND B CONSTRUCTORS; 22/03/2018 – Buzzfeed Canada: Sources: Kamala Harris Expected To Endorse Ben Jealous In The Race For Maryland Governor; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND SAYS NON-EXEC PAUL HARRIS TO RETIRE FROM APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Orders Rose 27%; 3Q Book-To-Bill 1.2; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on HUD to Keep Words “Free from Discrimination” in Mission Statement; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,508 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co holds 1,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Group accumulated 4,648 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 0.07% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,747 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 11,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv stated it has 34,607 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.09% or 8,624 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,540 shares. Hilltop invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Incorporated has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 91,645 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 321,211 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 2,600 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 9,745 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,184 were reported by Acg Wealth. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,240 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 6,304 shares. 141,371 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.2% or 7,818 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 0.45% or 63,057 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei Invests owns 958,025 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 6,212 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 8.92 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Barnett And Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Academy Cap Management Inc Tx owns 99,790 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridges Mgmt owns 126,707 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqr by 196,341 shares to 221,827 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,844 shares, and cut its stake in American Beacon.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.