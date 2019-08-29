Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Lowered Position; Baxter Bros Has Decreased Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $467,973 as Share Price Rose

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 214.83% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 21/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses DHS Officials on Election Security Priorities Ahead of 2018 Midterms; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses Zuckerberg on Accountability, Transparency Failures; 30/05/2018 – Harris Rebrands to Unify 19 Companies across U.S; 23/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris supports Gov. Wolf, Krasner decision on not opposing release of Meek Mill; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 29/03/2018 – MIG REAL ESTATE BUYS TRAILS AT HARRIS APARTMENTS IN MESA, AZ; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 87,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95 million, down from 89,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.79. About 319,653 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,074 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.03% or 419 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 269 are held by Carroll Financial Assoc Inc. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Woodmont Counsel Ltd has 2,170 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.11% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 18,468 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 413 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 59 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 49,538 shares. 5,606 are owned by Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp reported 0% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Comm Ltd has invested 0.14% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advsr Inc holds 30,585 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 76,878 shares. British Columbia Investment stated it has 98,160 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 67,127 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Louisiana-based Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fil Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,692 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Long Road Counsel Ltd stated it has 1.6% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 50,401 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 1.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). United Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 17,157 shares. 971,330 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 448,549 shares. Investment House Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 139,392 shares.

