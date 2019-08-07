Harris Del (HRS) Share Value Were Volatile While E&G Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $636,000; Benin Management Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $987,590 as Market Valuation Rose

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 18/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Sweeten CB Chris Harris’ Deal; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 4.40M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atria Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,513 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 1.32% or 4.35M shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Co accumulated 28,567 shares. Heritage Invsts Management owns 156,959 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com reported 13,631 shares. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Westpac holds 0% or 279,450 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Farmers Trust reported 69,941 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Dillon & owns 3.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 78,814 shares. Asset Mgmt Gru holds 2.75% or 61,871 shares. Fiera Capital owns 2.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4.54 million shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com owns 1.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 606,356 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.09% or 750 shares. First National Bank holds 321,270 shares.

