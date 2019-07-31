Harris Del (HRS) Market Value Rose While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Upped Its Holding; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $317,421; Share Value Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 21.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 415.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 21,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Amendments on Training, Emergency Alerts and Oversight Adopted in Bipartisan DHS Reauthorization Bill; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nets’ Joe Harris worried about ailing former coach Tyronn Lue; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 22/03/2018 – Buzzfeed Canada: Sources: Kamala Harris Expected To Endorse Ben Jealous In The Race For Maryland Governor; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces Armir Harris and Merrick Levy of SHOFUR Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in the Southeast; 27/04/2018 – RadioResource: Bailey Joins Harris Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TAYLOR C. HARRIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,121 shares to 762 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,853 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Commerce has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik & Co Ltd Com holds 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Adirondack Research And Mngmt accumulated 5,005 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership reported 1.45M shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 2.74% stake. Leisure Cap Management stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 14.44 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9.83 million shares or 8.19% of all its holdings. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 68,944 shares. Financial Advantage Incorporated holds 800 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 823,228 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Ltd Company owns 1,643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 31,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 4,515 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 94,023 shares. M&T State Bank owns 10,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap Corp, Washington-based fund reported 390,660 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 1,494 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 740,427 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Street invested in 5.17M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.13% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 294,830 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9.70M shares. Davenport Com Llc has invested 0.04% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).