Harris Del (HRS) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $388,755; Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) as Share Value Declined

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Visit USACE Projects and Host Town Hall Meeting on Smith Island; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Warren, Booker, Colleagues Question ICE on Policy Allowing Increased Detention of Pregnant Women; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/03/2018 – MACRON CONFIDENCE RATING STABLE AT 49% IN HARRIS POLL; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Northwest Harris County Mud 23, Tx’s Go Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B; 02/04/2018 – Melody Harris, J.D., appointed Chief Legal Officer of SomaLogic

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 794,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 802,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 223,153 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.7% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Sei Investments owns 607,381 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 239,415 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.07% or 10,510 shares. Ota Gru LP stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.25% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Hsbc Plc holds 95,693 shares. 23,297 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Proshare Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,253 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 3,207 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 59,059 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 108,239 shares. Smith Salley & reported 0.07% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). West Oak Lc stated it has 153 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Harris Corporation to Provide New Fully Digital Signals Under $243 Million GPS III Follow-On Contract – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of L3 Technologies Jumped in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5,047 shares to 36,045 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.82 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This the Best Dividend Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Special Stocks to Boost Retirement Wealth and Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) a Buy-and-Forget Dividend Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7,219 shares to 30,539 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.