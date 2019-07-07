Harris Del Com (HRS) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Its Position by $421,032; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Upped Its Position by $2.70 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del Com (HRS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,866 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, up from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 298.90% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nets’ Joe Harris worried about ailing former coach Tyronn Lue; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Votes Against Fiscally Irresponsible Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on EPA Decision to Weaken Clean Car Standards; 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q REV. $1.57B, EST. $1.55B; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades From A1 To A3 To Harris Co Ud 6 Tx’s, Goult Debt; Outlook Negative

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru owns 1,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,392 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Cap Limited has invested 2.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,569 shares. Lmr Llp has 41,508 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,696 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Everence Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 43,795 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated reported 6,890 shares stake. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd reported 4,992 shares. Keystone Planning holds 7,010 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 216,041 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,056 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd, a California-based fund reported 38,023 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 31,135 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management reported 3,528 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,937 shares. Dynamic Capital Limited reported 1,488 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). 2,205 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Oppenheimer And Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 30,447 shares. Compton Management Ri reported 9,976 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 9 are owned by Arcadia Management Mi. Stanley holds 1.23% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 31,723 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,494 shares. Riverhead Mngmt has invested 0.21% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 20 shares. Motco accumulated 2,850 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 171,470 shares to 695,176 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc Com (NYSE:MSA) by 11,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,867 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.