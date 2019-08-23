Harris Del Com (HRS) Holder First Merchants Boosted Its Stake by $331,515 as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Holding

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 8,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 66,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 58,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Harris Corp Del Com (HRS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 31,820 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 29,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Harris Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 223.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 29/05/2018 – Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance’s New Chair of the AV Work Group; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 20/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris Announces Military Service Academy Resource Forums; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris to Visit USACE Projects and Host Town Hall Meeting on Smith Island; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,220 shares to 40,441 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,287 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.