Harris Corporation (HRS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 166 6.33 N/A 7.27 25.24 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Harris Corporation and ClearOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Harris Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ClearOne Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harris Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, ClearOne Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harris Corporation and ClearOne Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harris Corporation’s consensus target price is $199.67, while its potential upside is 5.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Harris Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.9% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8%

For the past year Harris Corporation has weaker performance than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Harris Corporation beats ClearOne Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.