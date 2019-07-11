Harris Corporation (HRS) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Contrasting side by side

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 167 6.33 N/A 7.27 25.24 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.25 N/A 0.74 24.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Harris Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Harris Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 4.7% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Harris Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. In other hand, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harris Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Harris Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Harris Corporation has a 5.57% upside potential and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harris Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 60.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s shares. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 27.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated -4.04% -5.37% 22.8% 54.38% 3.74% 52.58%

For the past year Harris Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats TESSCO Technologies Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.