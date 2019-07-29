Harris Corporation (HRS) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Comparison side by side

Both Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 170 0.00 N/A 7.27 25.24 NETGEAR Inc. 32 1.02 N/A 1.41 19.56

Table 1 highlights Harris Corporation and NETGEAR Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NETGEAR Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Harris Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Harris Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harris Corporation and NETGEAR Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Harris Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harris Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival NETGEAR Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NETGEAR Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Harris Corporation and NETGEAR Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Harris Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.57% and an $199.67 average price target. On the other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s potential upside is 19.40% and its average price target is $40. The results provided earlier shows that NETGEAR Inc. appears more favorable than Harris Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harris Corporation and NETGEAR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.37% of Harris Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% NETGEAR Inc. -7.17% -18.87% -21.5% -19.07% -20.85% -14.59%

For the past year Harris Corporation had bullish trend while NETGEAR Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Harris Corporation beats NETGEAR Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.