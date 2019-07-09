Harris Corporation (HRS) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Contrasting side by side

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 166 6.33 N/A 7.27 25.24 Impinj Inc. 21 5.47 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harris Corporation and Impinj Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harris Corporation and Impinj Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harris Corporation are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Impinj Inc. has 4.8 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harris Corporation and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harris Corporation has a 5.57% upside potential and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Harris Corporation shares and 71.7% of Impinj Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.37% of Harris Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32%

For the past year Harris Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Impinj Inc.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Impinj Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.