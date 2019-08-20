Harris Corp. (HRS) Stock Value Were Volatile While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $5.81 Million; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Price Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 178.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,511 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,911 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 29/05/2018 – Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People’s House Project; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa2 To Harris County Mud No. 406, Tx’s Goult; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Collins Introduce Legislation to Support Animals Rescued by Federal Government; 18/05/2018 – HARRIS CO., TX., SHERIFF: COULD BE 8-10 FATALITIES FROM SHOOTIG; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Harris Co-Leads Bipartisan Letter in Support of Seasonal Workers; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement Opposing Bill to Deregulate Big Banks

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 759,516 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 875,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 131,261 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 2,614 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 102,185 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 17,165 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Sequoia Fin Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Oppenheimer has invested 0.13% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Assetmark invested in 609 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 860 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 2,283 shares. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares to 388,721 shares, valued at $45.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 8,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,259 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Harris, L3 complete merger deal – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).