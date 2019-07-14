Harris Corp. (HRS) Position Increased by Hilton Capital Management Llc; Ares Capital (ARCC) Holder Ajo LP Has Raised Its Holding by $509,337

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 9,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 92,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 21/03/2018 – RadioResource: Harris Named Prime Integrator for Asian Nation’s Military Radio Network; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards; 25/04/2018 – David Harris Joins Mizuho in Convertible Bonds and Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers to New York; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: ADT STILL HAS GOOD FUNDAMENTALS; 25/04/2018 – DAVID HARRIS JOINS MIZUHO IN CONV BONDS & SEIICHI MATSUNAGA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HARRIS: MONITORING IF CONVERSIONS SUSTAIN SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward; 27/04/2018 – HARRIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 13 – SEC FILING

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 29,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,520 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 274,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 424,958 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 102 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Com Al invested in 0.1% or 1,400 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.33% stake. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 170,294 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.04% or 49,347 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,187 shares. North Star Invest Management reported 100 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 141,793 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc reported 2,933 shares stake. Huntington Bank accumulated 2,508 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 32,638 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sallie Mae moving Northern Virginia offices to Dulles – Washington Business Journal” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed’s Hellfire, Harris Corp. and Longbow grab $58.3M in Orlando defense work – Orlando Business Journal” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harris (HRS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 234,088 shares to 174,860 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,602 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Better Times Lie Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: Why It’s The Only Large, Externally Managed BDC We Like – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citigroup stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Edgemoor Inv reported 713,365 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.49% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James Associates invested in 515,320 shares. Amer National Insurance Communications Tx accumulated 16,200 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd invested in 0.19% or 178,707 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,887 shares. 281,529 are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peoples Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% or 149,688 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc Inc invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.