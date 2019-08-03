Harris Associates LP Upped Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding; Baupost Group Has Cut Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Stock Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 141.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 514,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 879,893 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, up from 365,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 1.73 million shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Revenue Falls; IMI Trading in Line With Views

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.97 million shares to 33.04M shares, valued at $799.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 17,676 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 44,991 shares. Caxton Lp stated it has 0.09% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Schroder Invest Grp owns 28,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management reported 3.82% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). James Investment holds 0.01% or 4,375 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1.50M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Kistler has 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 657,502 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 37,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

