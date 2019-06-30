Harris Associates LP Upped Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $5.32 Million; A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39 million, up from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 5.07 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 697,604 shares traded or 107.24% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 15,333 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 7,504 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd. Macquarie accumulated 1.53M shares. Teton Advsr reported 44,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,529 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,736 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 74,348 shares. Bryn Mawr Com owns 221,151 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blair William Com Il owns 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 60,537 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 448,800 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 100 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 23,075 shares to 233,851 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $338,917 activity. On Saturday, January 12 the insider JACOBSEN RENE sold $235,067.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9.00M shares to 12.95 million shares, valued at $625.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 397,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,201 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.04% or 1.55M shares. Paloma Partners Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oppenheimer & Co owns 63,622 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 185 shares. 1,150 are held by Arrow Fincl Corp. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 275 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Services Corporation has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 3,900 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com stated it has 19,805 shares. 5.44 million are owned by Lyrical Asset Management L P.