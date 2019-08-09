Harris Associates LP Upped Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $7.79 Million; Shareholder Putnam Investments Lifted Suntrust Banks (STI) Position

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 220.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 115,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 168,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 52,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 1.43 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 199,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 633,530 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 433,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.65M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 210,765 shares to 18.96 million shares, valued at $486.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 285,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 127,895 shares to 125,871 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,711 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.