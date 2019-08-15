Harris Associates LP Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position By $432.09 Million; Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Its Duke Energy (DUK) Stake

Harris Associates LP decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 41.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 9.00 million shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Harris Associates LP holds 12.95M shares with $625.70 million value, down from 21.95M last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $191.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 17.51M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle

Cypress Capital Group increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 197.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 18,026 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 27,144 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 9,118 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $65.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 18.37% above currents $43.56 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 796,551 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Sanders Cap Lc reported 3.95% stake. Prudential Public Limited invested 1.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cheviot Value Management Ltd has 6,193 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc holds 3.66 million shares. M Hldg reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis LP has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,328 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability has 3,263 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 42,674 shares.

Harris Associates LP increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 24,725 shares to 4.45M valued at $286.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 16,690 shares and now owns 3.44 million shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 246,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.28% or 14,454 shares. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kingfisher Limited Co has invested 0.58% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Finemark Savings Bank invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 2,241 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 653,257 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 97,055 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability owns 7,050 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 828 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. M Secs invested in 13,664 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 72,000 shares stake. King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Cypress Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,342 shares to 15,539 valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 7,038 shares and now owns 11,983 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.75’s average target is 1.70% above currents $89.23 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”.