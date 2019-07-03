Harris Associates LP Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $265.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Position in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650.87 million, down from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84 million shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 1,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 20,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.07% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 3,634 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Jet Cap Investors Limited Partnership holds 139,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,218 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 405,635 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 9,265 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 144,750 shares or 5.94% of the stock. First Republic Inv invested in 0% or 1,583 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability reported 40,914 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Company reported 16,847 shares stake. Etrade Capital Lc reported 1,157 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 62,609 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,529 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,715 shares to 81,615 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,378 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. 66,758 shares valued at $22.14 million were sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 Alvaro Felicia sold $1.30M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 3,929 shares. Shares for $23.49M were sold by SCHERR SCOTT. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.66 million were sold by Phenicie John C. Rogers Adam sold $1.82 million worth of stock or 5,495 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 947,665 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $676.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 314,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.