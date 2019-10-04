Harris Associates LP Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Decreased by $1.73 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Market Value Rose

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 186,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 789,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.74M, up from 603,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 554,682 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 7,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 821,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.36M, down from 828,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $217.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 48,147 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $95.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 43,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 517,695 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 173,757 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 2.67 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York accumulated 271,553 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Parsons Management Inc Ri invested in 0.03% or 3,515 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.07% or 511,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 6,650 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 3,329 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 4,572 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Management holds 11,785 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 11,477 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd holds 1.35% or 68,311 shares in its portfolio. Compton Incorporated Ri holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 18,908 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.21% or 36,838 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Co invested in 8,828 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Minneapolis Management Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 1.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J Invest Management has 2.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,838 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt has invested 1.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap accumulated 279,655 shares or 0.87% of the stock. B Riley Wealth reported 9,568 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 8,389 were accumulated by Legacy Private. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.64% or 47,700 shares. Ipg Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 846 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.48% stake. 254,512 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Filament Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regent Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Robecosam Ag has 76,185 shares.