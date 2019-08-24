Harris Associates LP Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Upped by $808,000; Baldwin Brothers Holding In Accenture Plc (ACN) Was Has Upped

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 47,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 44,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.79M, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares to 67,231 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,300 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 2,186 shares. First Fin In holds 0.08% or 579 shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,852 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru Company has 1.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 28,920 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 1.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bailard Incorporated owns 55,200 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 1.96% or 39,665 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.22% or 54,675 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company, Us-based fund reported 82,578 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 44,754 shares. Birch Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,863 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.