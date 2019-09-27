Harris Associates LP Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Position

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 8.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 14.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.74M, down from 23.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 1.21 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 7,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 13,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 2.90M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 60.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.25M shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,341 shares to 153,932 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 69,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.15 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.