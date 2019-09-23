Harris Associates LP Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Lifted by $33.58 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pggm Investments Has Boosted Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Holding by $20.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 285,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 712,773 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.08M, up from 426,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 273,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.57M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 390,335 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horrell Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 145,980 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 1.13% or 352,861 shares. Gam Ag has 93,199 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 1.57 million shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bank & Trust In stated it has 9,516 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Uss Inv Management holds 151,600 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 11,477 are held by First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,910 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 1.87% or 151,236 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested in 30,253 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 107,013 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Invest. Forte Lc Adv invested in 0.3% or 12,922 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB) by 168,000 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $389.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 150,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,692 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Lederer And Counsel Ca holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,170 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 464,471 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 81,668 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gotham Asset invested in 0% or 2,169 shares. Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 17,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 107,478 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Principal Fincl owns 2.29 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.