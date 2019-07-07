Harris Associates LP Stake In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Has Raised; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Valuation Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, up from 10,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $11.39 during the last trading session, reaching $307. About 799,579 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 billion, up from 81.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares to 2,852 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 21,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,652 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $54.78 million activity. $54.04 million worth of stock was sold by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22,747 shares to 378,836 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 344,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

