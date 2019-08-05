Harris Associates LP Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $24.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Wespac Advisors Has Increased by $351,535 Its Stake

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 839,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 13.50M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.54M, up from 12.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 14.13 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 owns 8,433 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 60,096 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Van Den Berg I Incorporated reported 292,357 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 46,892 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,300 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 86 shares. 3,352 are held by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 24,704 shares. Arrow Fin Corp reported 1,555 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.08% or 66.05M shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 4,070 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.31 million shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 156,292 shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $354.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland has 3,395 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Td Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,418 were accumulated by Personal Advsr. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 187,597 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bryn Mawr owns 43,409 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc owns 6,205 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 13,700 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company owns 4,157 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 750,716 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Scholtz Limited Liability stated it has 4,674 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 11,742 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).