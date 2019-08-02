Harris Associates LP Raised Blackrock (BLK) Position; Orrstown Financial Services Raised Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Holding by $654,752; Share Price Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 872.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,516 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 339,859 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 152,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97M, up from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $444.86. About 258,640 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MARKETS COULD PRICE IN 1 ADDITIONAL QTRLY HIKE AFTER THE FED MEETING, BUT SEE A MORE RAPID PACE AS UNLIKELY; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS SAYS OVERWEIGHT LOCAL CURRENCY EM DEBT, SEES BUFFER IN SPREADS AS U.S INTEREST RATES RISE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS FED LIKELY TO INCREASE RATES THIS WEEK, MARKETS WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO ADJUST THEIR 2019 RATE EXPECTATIONS HIGHER; 08/03/2018 – MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 04/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Holding(s) in Company; 29/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.33M shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 6,818 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 26,950 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Raymond James & holds 0.02% or 122,987 shares. Barnett And reported 500 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Adage Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,800 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 0% or 23 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Llc reported 2,679 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 21,821 shares. First Amer Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,112 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 44,477 shares or 0% of the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares to 1,524 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC).

