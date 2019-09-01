Harris Associates LP Raised Blackrock (BLK) Position by $1.33 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised Its Position by $63.13 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 152,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97M, up from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 466,297 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Emerging Markets More Vulnerable With Dollar Strength (Video); 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RESPONDS TO CLIENT PRESSURE FOR GUN-FREE INVESTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd has 0.3% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,000 shares. Buckingham Management holds 16,412 shares. Park Avenue Limited stated it has 2,303 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,432 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.11M shares. Oxbow Ltd Llc owns 0.33% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 6,319 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 40,542 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Alley Ltd reported 2.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Brandywine Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Advisors Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,955 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 16,885 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 297,805 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 485 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.11% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15,649 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $127.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 615,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,609 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank accumulated 1.16M shares or 2.26% of the stock. Van Eck accumulated 283,866 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,456 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 1.08 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,056 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 46,310 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.22% or 8,978 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.02M shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.23% or 78,386 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Limited Co reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.92% or 239,875 shares. Chatham Grp Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).