Harris Associates LP Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Trimmed by $5.27 Million; Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined While Peddock Capital Advisors Decreased Stake

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 210,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 18.96M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486.39 million, down from 19.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGM Resorts International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGM); 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.00 million shares to 89.11M shares, valued at $2.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 237,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 2.87 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $75.24M were bought by Meister Keith A.. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85 million for 21.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

