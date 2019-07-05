Harris Associates LP Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) Increased by $24.35 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Holder Stifel Financial Has Trimmed Position

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 355,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 12.18M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 839,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13.50 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.54M, up from 12.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 3.38 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 10,150 shares to 20,702 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 71,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.11 million shares to 270,442 shares, valued at $25.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 385,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).