Harris Associates LP Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $8.86 Million as Shares Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Nvr (NVR) Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $21.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3696. About 1,375 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 53,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482.25M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $186.57. About 1.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $1.61M was made by PREISER DAVID A on Thursday, May 2.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.