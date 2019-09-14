Harris Associates LP Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Raytheon Co New (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Btr Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 478,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 11.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663.11M, down from 12.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,842 shares to 97,741 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Materials Fund (XLB) by 22,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 9,251 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 32,773 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Corporation holds 0.14% or 1,496 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Cap Management owns 42,078 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has 82,219 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Coastline Company invested in 0.31% or 12,215 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 394,040 shares. Rockland Tru Company reported 0.97% stake. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated reported 88,057 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP invested in 1.06% or 460,014 shares. Cambiar Ltd holds 1.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 242,411 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 774,359 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 422,172 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 1.22M shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $63.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 305,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.