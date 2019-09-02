Harris Associates LP Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $4.70 Million as Valuation Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 444,257 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 13,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10B, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 57,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 455,115 shares to 12.33 million shares, valued at $664.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

