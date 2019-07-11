Harris Associates LP Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $808,000; Shares Rose; As Realpage (RP) Share Price Rose, Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed by $510,000 Its Holding

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.79M, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 2.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 246,912 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. $7.99 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares were sold by WINN STEPHEN T.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: TPG, Accel Entertainment, Red Robin, Grab, Realpage, RPM – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2019: ITRI,SEDG,RP – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RealPage® Reports Surging Demand for U.S. Apartments in 2Q 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Realpage Inc (RP) Chairman President & CEO Stephen T Winn Sold $8.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 31,100 shares. Pembroke Management has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Diker Limited Liability has 2.83% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 37,470 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 69,324 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.16% stake. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.06% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 663,042 shares. Granahan Ma has 0.06% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Westfield Mgmt Lp holds 798,574 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 389,095 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.13 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fin has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). reported 0.03% stake. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.52% or 237,878 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 52.86 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).