Harris Associates LP Lifted By $10.81 Million Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) stake by 106.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 1.06M shares as Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.06 million shares with $31.71M value, up from 997,000 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 638,700 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282454 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT316; 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDR); 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House

Harris Associates LP increased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 141.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 514,810 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 15.78%. The Harris Associates LP holds 879,893 shares with $19.12 million value, up from 365,083 last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.58B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 944,864 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Sector Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research.

Harris Associates LP decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 13,196 shares to 3.10M valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 50,534 shares and now owns 37.50 million shares. Qorvo Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Waddell & Reed to outsources some internal transfer agency operations – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019